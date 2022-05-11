Left Menu

UK PM urged ministers to "go faster" on finding cost of living measures, says spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged his government to "go faster" in coming up with ways to tackle a cost of living crisis, his spokesman said on Wednesday. Asked about a meeting of ministers on Tuesday to discuss easing cost of living pressures, the spokesman told reporters: "The prime minister urged ministers to go faster and be as creative as possible in ensuring that the government is doing absolutely everything on this important issue." "You can expect us to say more on this in the days to come.

