UK reserves right to take action on post-Brexit trade problems-PM's spokesman
Britain still wants to reach a negotiated settlement with the European Union to fix post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland but reserves the right to take action, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. "Our preference still remains ... and so we reserve the right to take further action if solutions can't be found urgently."
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain still wants to reach a negotiated settlement with the European Union to fix post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland but reserves the right to take action, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.
"Our preference still remains ... to reach a negotiated solution but we have been doing this for 16 months and we've worked incredibly hard to try and make the protocol in its existing form work," he told reporters, referring to the Northern Ireland protocol.
"The EU have confirmed they'll never change their mandate ... and so we reserve the right to take further action if solutions can't be found urgently."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Northern Ireland
- Britain
- Boris Johnson
- post-Brexit
ALSO READ
European Union calls on all actors to avoid destabilization of situation in Transnistria
India committed to quick progress in free trade agreement negotiations with European Union: Modi.
European Union moves forward in antitrust case against Apple
European Union moves forward in antitrust case against Apple
Sinn Fein set for historic win in Northern Ireland election