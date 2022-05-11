Left Menu

Tunisian coast guard retrieves bodies of three migrants, rescues 250 others

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 11-05-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 17:03 IST
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisian coast guards retrieved the bodies of three migrants whose boat sank off Tunisia and rescued about 250 others in a number of separate incidents, security official told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Coastguard rescued 240 African migrants and eight Tunisians in 10 illegal migration trips, and also recovered the bodies of three Africans whose boat sank off the coast of El Awabed in Sfax Governorate," Lieutenant-Colonel Ali Ayari said.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Jon Boyle)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

