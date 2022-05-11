Left Menu

Gujarat BJP MLA gets two-year RI in gambling case

The police had filed a charge sheet under sections 4 and 5 of the Public Gambling Act.The prosecution presented 34 witnesses and 13 documents as evidence in support of its case.Solanki had first won the Matar constituency in a byelection held in 2014 and retained it in the 2017 Assembly elections.

PTI | Halol | Updated: 11-05-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 17:15 IST
Gujarat BJP MLA gets two-year RI in gambling case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court at Halol in Gujarat's Panchmahal district on Wednesday sentenced BJP MLA Kesarisinh Solanki and 25 others to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for two years in a gambling case, less than a year after their arrest from a resort in a police raid.

The court of additional chief judicial magistrate, Prem Hansraj Singh, also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 each on the MLA, who represents the Matar Assembly constituency in the Kheda district, and 25 other accused.

Solanki and 25 others, including seven women -- four of them Nepalese nationals- were arrested in a joint operation carried out by the local crime branch and the Pavagadh police on the night of July 1, 2021, for indulging in gambling at a resort at Shivrajpur in the Panchmahal district. The court ordered the cancellation of the license of the resort where gambling was organized for violating norms.

During the raid, the police had seized Rs 3.9 lakh, eight vehicles, 25 mobile phones, and a laptop- collectively valued at Rs 1.15 crore. The police had filed a charge sheet under sections 4 and 5 of the Public Gambling Act.

The prosecution presented 34 witnesses and 13 documents as evidence in support of its case.

Solanki had first won the Matar constituency in a by-election held in 2014 and retained it in the 2017 Assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022