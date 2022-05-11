Man accused of brandishing sword during Khargone violence arrested

Police on Wednesday arrested a man who allegedly brandished a sword during violence on Ram Navami in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone town last month and was later chased by Superintendent of Police Siddharth Choudhary, a senior official said.

The man, identified only as Irfan, was chased by Choudhary when he brandished the sword to threaten people, but managed to escape from the spot, the official said.

His accomplice, Mohsin, had fired at Choudhary when he was chasing Irfan, leaving the SP injured, he said.

While Mohsin was arrested earlier, Irfan was nabbed a month after the incident.

Chouhdary told reporters that Irfan was sent to jail after being arrested.

A curfew was imposed in Khargone after violence broke out during Ram Navami celebrations on April 10. Stone pelting during a Ram Navami procession had triggered clashes and arson in the town.

The curfew was lifted on May 4.

So far, 188 people have been arrested in 75 cases filed in connection with the violent incidents, the official said.

