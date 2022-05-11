Delhi resident, 27, found dead in Kapurthala Railway Station

A 27-year-old Delhi resident was found dead on the premises of a local railway station here, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased identified as Sukhbir was a contractual laborer on electrification work of railway lines at Ludhiana Railway Station, they said.

On Tuesday, Sukhbir came to Kapurthala station to meet his brother-in-law Ravi, City Deputy Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh said.

Later, Sukhbir along with other unidentified people consumed liquor in an abandoned railway quarter, the DSP said, adding an argument broke out between them following which they attacked Sukhbir with sharp weapons and killed him, Singh said.

Police have detained four people for questioning and further probe is on, the DSP said.

