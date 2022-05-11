Sovereign states must be free to make difficult decisions, UK's Johnson says in Sweden
Reuters | London | Updated: 11-05-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 17:26 IST
Sovereign states must be free to make difficult decisions, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, speaking in Sweden during a visit to sign new defence and security declarations.
"The war in Ukraine is forcing us all to make difficult decisions, but sovereign nations must be free to make those decisions without fear or influence or threat of retaliation," Johnson said.
