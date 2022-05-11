Russia summons Poland's ambassador two days after Warsaw anti-war protest

The Polish ambassador to Russia was summoned to the Foreign Ministry in Moscow, the state-run news agency PAP quoted the Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau as saying on Wednesday, two days after a Warsaw protest targeting Russia's envoy to Poland.

The Russian ambassador to Poland was doused in a red substance on Monday by people protesting against the war in Ukraine as he went to lay flowers at the Soviet Military Cemetery in Warsaw to mark the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, drawing a furious reaction from Moscow. "As far as our relations with the Russian Federation are concerned, we know that the Polish ambassador to Moscow has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry," Rau was quoted as saying at a news conference.

Rau said that Polish authorities had warned Ambassador Sergey Andreev that attending the cemetery risked provoking an incident. "However, what happened does not in any way change our position that diplomatic representatives of foreign countries are entitled to protection ... no matter how much we feel the need to disagree with the policy of the government that the diplomat represents," PAP quoted Rau as saying.

