Gang involved in making illegal firearms busted in Indore; 3 held with 15 pistols
- Country:
- India
Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang involved in the illegal making and selling of firearms by arresting three persons who were allegedly involved in manufacturing these weapons, a senior police officer said.
Police seized 15 pistols and 590 half-made barrels of these firearms from the gang members.
On a tip-off, police arrested one Akaal Singh, crime branch DCP Nimish Agrawal told reporters.
On leads provided by Singh, police arrested Prem Singh alias Golu and Krishnakant Jha who manufactured gun barrels illegally, Agrawal said.
The gang used to manufacture gun barrels in Indore and illegal firearms in far-off areas situated in Burhanpur, Khargone, Barwani and Khandwa districts. These weapons were then supplied in various states, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Agrawal
- Khandwa
- Singh
- Nimish
- Barwani
- Krishnakant Jha
- Burhanpur
- Indore
- Prem Singh
- Akaal Singh
- Khargone
ALSO READ
MP Home Minister allows procession on Parshuram Jayanti in Indore
MP: Vegetable vendor's daughter becomes civil judge in Indore
Private operator gets nod to run electric buses on Bhopal-Indore route
MP: NSA invoked against two history-sheeters for assaulting women in Indore pub
MP govt to build start-up park in Indore for Rs 450 cr