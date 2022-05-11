Left Menu

Two encounters between militants and security forces in Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-05-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 17:37 IST
Two encounters broke out between militants and security forces in Anantnag and Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. The terrorists and security forces were engaged in a gunbattle in Salinder forests in Bandipora, a police spokesman said.

Another encounter started at Marhama in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district.

There were no reports of any casualties in either of the operations so far, he said adding further details were awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

