Two encounters between militants and security forces in Kashmir
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-05-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 17:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Two encounters broke out between militants and security forces in Anantnag and Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. The terrorists and security forces were engaged in a gunbattle in Salinder forests in Bandipora, a police spokesman said.
Another encounter started at Marhama in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district.
There were no reports of any casualties in either of the operations so far, he said adding further details were awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
J&K DGP reviews security arrangements along Jammu-Srinagar NH ahead of Amarnath yatra
Jammu records season's hottest day at 40 deg C
Terminated NHM workers stages protest in Jammu, several detained
62 terrorists killed so far this year, 39 belong to LeT: Jammu and Kashmir Police
Suspected IED found in Jammu's Sidhra