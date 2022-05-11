Maha ATS to seek custody of 4 terror suspects arrested in Haryana

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) will seek the custody of four suspected terrorists arrested in Haryana's Karnal town since they face cases in the state, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Recently, an ATS team had visited Karnal for interrogating the 'Khalistani' terror suspects, he said.

“There are several offences registered against them with us in Maharashtra. So, we will be seeking their custody in connection with these old cases,” the official said without providing further details.

The four, identified only as Gurpreet, Amandeep, Parminder and Bhupinder, were arrested by the Haryana police last week.

The police had claimed to have recovered a pistol and 31 live cartridges, three IEDs (improvised explosive devices), 6 mobile phones and Rs 1.3 lakh in cash from them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)