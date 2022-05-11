Left Menu

Five Egyptian troops killed in attack in north of Sinai peninsula -sources

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 11-05-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 17:58 IST
At least five members of the Egyptian security forces were killed in a militant attack on Wednesday morning in the north of the Sinai peninsula, two security sources said.

Four others were injured when armed men opened fire at a security post in the coastal area of northeastern Sinai, which borders the Gaza Strip, the sources said.

There was no immediate comment from Egyptian authorities.

