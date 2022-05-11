Left Menu

Maha: KDMC starts process of disbursing compensation to kin of COVID-19 victims

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-05-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 17:58 IST
The civic authorities in Kalyan and Dombivili town of Maharashtra's Thane district have started the process of disbursing compensation of Rs 50,000 to the kin of persons who died due to COVID-19 in their limits, an official said on Wednesday.

At least 10 health posts have been set up in the limits of Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to assist the claimants, the public relations officer of the KDMC Madhuri Phophle said.

Beneficiaries are required to make an online application for the compensation, which is verified by the corporation, she said.

Applications which were rejected and made appeal to the grievances redressal committee have been compiled by the corporation and placed before the committee, the official said.

Claimants are asked to appear before the committee and present the requisite documents and at times, they do not comply due to which their application gets rejected, she said.

To avoid such delays and rejections, claimants can get in touch with the health posts for assistance, the official added.

