Five Egyptian troops killed in attack in north of Sinai peninsula -sources

At least five members of the Egyptian security forces were killed in a militant attack on Wednesday morning in the north of the Sinai peninsula, two security sources said.

Four others were injured when armed men opened fire at a security post in the coastal area of northeastern Sinai, which borders the Gaza Strip, the sources said.

There was no immediate comment from Egyptian authorities.

