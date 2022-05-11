Left Menu

UK signs security declarations with Sweden, Finland

PTI | London | Updated: 11-05-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 18:15 IST
UK signs security declarations with Sweden, Finland
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is touring across Europe on Wednesday to sign declarations with Sweden and Finland to reinforce their security with a pledge to assist in the event of an attack, against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Downing Street said the declarations will see a step-change in defence and security cooperation between the UK and each country, intensifying intelligence sharing, accelerating joint military training, exercising and deployments, and bolstering security across all three countries and northern Europe. They will also see the UK bolster its collaboration on traditional threats facing all three nations, while working with Sweden and Finland to tackle new geopolitical challenges, such as hybrid and cyber threats.

''We are steadfast and unequivocal in our support to both Sweden and Finland and the signing of these security declarations is a symbol of the everlasting assurance between our nations,'' said Johnson.

''When Europe celebrated VE [Victory in Europe] Day in 1945 – a victory that was of course in no small part ensured by the heroism of the Russian people – we hoped that peace on our continent endure. Well (Russian President) Putin’s bloodthirsty campaign against a sovereign nation has put an end to that hope,” he said, with reference to the end of the Second World War.

''And we face a new reality. But one that we face together. Throughout this conflict, our Nordic partners have been leading international support, not just for Ukraine but also for European security,” he added.

The declarations signed with Sweden and Finland are aimed at facilitating the UK to cooperate with key Nordic partners and their armed forces, in all domains, including cyberspace. They will also involve closer collaboration on new technology and intelligence gathering. As part of increased defence cooperation with Sweden and Finland, Johnson offered to increase deployments to the region, including with Royal Air Force, British Army and Royal Navy assets and personnel.

Downing Street noted that both Sweden and Finland have played a key role in supporting Ukraine to defend itself in recent weeks and months, while British, Swedish and Finnish forces have exercised together across the High North and the Baltics. Both nations are part of the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force taskforce, which brings together 10 countries in support of stability and security in the North Atlantic, Baltic Sea Region and the High North. Johnson’s latest assurances build on the ties of that defence grouping.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022