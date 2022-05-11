GM and new union strike deal for raises at central Mexico plant
General Motors and a new independent union at the U.S. automaker's biggest Mexico plant have reached a deal on a new collective contract that includes raises and benefits above inflation, the union said on Wednesday.
The union, SINTTIA, did not provide further details and GM did not immediately reply to a request for comment. The negotiations began in March after SINTTIA won an election at GM's plant in the central city of Silao in a high-profile test case of a new regional trade deal.
