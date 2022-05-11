Left Menu

U.S. encourages dialogue on Northern Ireland trade dispute

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 18:48 IST
The United States encouraged continued dialogue between Britain and the European Union to resolve a standoff over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, a White House spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"We recognize that there have been challenges over the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol and that talks continue between the UK and EU to resolve these issues," the spokesperson said.

"The best path forward is a pragmatic one that requires courage, cooperation, and leadership. We urge the parties to continue engaging in dialogue to resolve differences and bring negotiations to a successful conclusion," the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

