UN chief: 'deeply concerned' about risks of global hunger due to war in Ukraine
- Country:
- United Kingdom
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday he was deeply concerned about hunger becoming widespread in different parts of the world due to food shortages in the wake of the war in Ukraine.
Speaking alongside Austria's chancellor and foreign minister in Vienna, Guterres also said talks were ongoing to evacuate more civilians from conflict zones in Ukraine.
"…I have to say that I am deeply concerned, namely with the risks of hunger becoming widespread in different parts of the world because of the dramatic food security situation we are facing because of the war in Ukraine," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Antonio Guterres
- Ukraine
- Vienna
- Austria
- U.N.
ALSO READ
Ukraine fires at Russian village, Russian official says
EU countries now looking at Turkmenistan for gas supplies, amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Britain says Russia tries to encircle Ukraine positions in east
Ukraine keeps 76 ships from 18 countries blocked in seven ports: Russian Defense Ministry