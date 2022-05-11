Left Menu

UN chief: 'deeply concerned' about risks of global hunger due to war in Ukraine

11-05-2022
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday he was deeply concerned about hunger becoming widespread in different parts of the world due to food shortages in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

Speaking alongside Austria's chancellor and foreign minister in Vienna, Guterres also said talks were ongoing to evacuate more civilians from conflict zones in Ukraine.

"…I have to say that I am deeply concerned, namely with the risks of hunger becoming widespread in different parts of the world because of the dramatic food security situation we are facing because of the war in Ukraine," he said.

