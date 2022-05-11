US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as inflation data stokes rate hike concerns

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in April, fueling concerns about aggressive monetary policy tightening.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37.50 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 32,123.24.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.97 points, or 0.27%, at 3,990.08, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 92.10 points, or 0.78%, to 11,645.57 at the opening bell.