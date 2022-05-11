Lebanon's sovereign debt to be cut to 100% of GDP by 2026, deputy FM says
Lebanon's government will reduce public debt to around 100% of GDP by 2026, and to 75% of GDP by 2032, deputy prime minister Saadeh al-Shami said on Wednesday during a meeting with Lebanon's creditors.
Al-Shami added that a full audit of the central bank's forex position, a condition of the International Monetary Fund, will be completed by June.
