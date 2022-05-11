Left Menu

Woman's body found outside Noida flat 2 days after she went missing

The body of a 47-year-old woman who had gone missing two days ago was found with injury marks outside her apartment inside a Noida group housing society on Wednesday, police said.The body was found on the stairs next to the first-floor apartment of the society in Sector 137.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-05-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 19:19 IST
Woman's body found outside Noida flat 2 days after she went missing
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 47-year-old woman who had gone missing two days ago was found with injury marks outside her apartment inside a Noida group housing society on Wednesday, police said.

The body was found on the stairs next to the first-floor apartment of the society in Sector 137. It bore injury marks but none that appeared to be from any sharp object, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Harish Chander said the woman has been identified as Mamta Singh, wife of Vijendra Prasad. The couple used to live in the apartment with their two children.

''On May 9, the family had informed the local Sector 142 police station that the woman has gone missing. This morning, the police were alerted that her body has been found on the stairs right outside the flat. Police officials immediately reached the spot and inspected the situation,'' Chander said.

''Earlier also, the woman had gone missing. She was then traced to Ranikhet and brought back by the family. The family had not given any complaint to the police in the previous case,'' the officer said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and the matter is being investigated from all angles, he said.

A missing complaint was lodged in the case at the local police station and further charges are being added in the FIR, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
3
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022