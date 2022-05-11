Russia says deputy foreign minister discussed bilateral issues with U.S ambassador
Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 19:21 IST
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Washington's ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan discussed bilateral issues at a meeting on Wednesday, Russia's foreign ministry said.
In a terse statement, it gave no further details of their conversation.
