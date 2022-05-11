Left Menu

Gang hurls petrol bombs on police in TN; none injured

PTI | Cuddalore | Updated: 11-05-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 19:23 IST
A five-member gang, allegedly involved in stealing iron material from a factory near Chidambaram in the district, was arrested on Wednesday after they hurled petrol bombs on a police team that went to nab them.

A senior police official said a total of four explosive substances were hurled at the team that went to the factory, where production is yet to commence, upon receiving information that a group of men attempted to steal the iron material stored there.

Three 'petrol bombs' exploded but nobody was injured, he said, adding five persons were subsequently arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

