Gang hurls petrol bombs on police in TN; none injured

A five-member gang, allegedly involved in stealing iron material from a factory near Chidambaram in the district, was arrested on Wednesday after they hurled petrol bombs on a police team that went to nab them.

A senior police official said a total of four explosive substances were hurled at the team that went to the factory, where production is yet to commence, upon receiving information that a group of men attempted to steal the iron material stored there.

Three 'petrol bombs' exploded but nobody was injured, he said, adding five persons were subsequently arrested.

