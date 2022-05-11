Left Menu

U.S. wants ASEAN to play more engaged role in Myanmar diplomacy - U.S. official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 19:27 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell on Wednesday said Washington wants members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to play a more deeply engaged role in diplomacy on the next steps in Myanmar following the coup there last year.

ASEAN has disinvited the leader of Myanmar from the grouping's meetings and the leader of the country's ruling junta will not attend meetings between the regional blocs leaders and U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington this week.

