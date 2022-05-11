Left Menu

Army Chief Gen Pande speaks to Bangladeshi counterpart

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 19:30 IST
Army Chief Gen Pande speaks to Bangladeshi counterpart
  • Country:
  • India

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Wednesday spoke to his Bangladeshi counterpart Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed with a focus on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation.

It is learnt that the two Army chiefs also exchanged views on evolving geopolitical situation as well as its possible impact on regional security.

''General Manoj Pande #COAS had a video interaction with General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff, #BangladeshArmy and discussed ways to enhance the defence cooperation between both the Nations,'' the Army tweeted.

The defence and security ties between India and Bangladesh are on an upswing in the last few years.

The year 2021 marked the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh.

In reflection of close ties, India is also hosting a number of events to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh. Around 93,000 Pakistani troops had surrendered before the joint forces of the Indian Army and the ''Mukti Bahini'' on December 16, 1971, which paved way for the birth of Bangladesh.

Gen Pande held a telephonic conversation with his Nepalese counterpart Gen Prabhu Ram Sharma last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
3
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022