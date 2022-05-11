Maharashtra has 41 per cent water stock; tankers supply water to 281 villages

With summer peaking in Maharashtra, water reservoirs in the state have 41 per cent stock left in them, an official statement said on Wednesday. The water storage is slightly better compared with the corresponding period last year. The water stock situation was reviewed in the state cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement. Currently, 281 villages and 738 hamlets are being supplied water through 270 tankers.

The water storage in reservoirs of small, medium and large irrigation projects is 41.19 per cent as compared to 39.92 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

The cabinet also approved a special action plan for boosting cotton and soybean production which will be implemented in three years with the funding of Rs 1,000 crore.

