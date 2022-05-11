8 IAS, 24 PCS officers shifted in Punjab

The Punjab government on Wednesday ordered transfer and new posting orders of 8 IAS and 24 PCS officers with immediate effect.

Senior IAS officer Dilip Kumar has been posted as principal secretary, industries and commerce with additional charges of information technology and investment promotion, according to an official order.

Kumar Rahul has been given the charge of secretary, employment generation while Amit Kumar has been posted as joint development commissioner, integrated rural development.

Rajiv Gupta has got the charge of additional deputy commissioner (ADC), Jalandhar, while Ankurjeet Singh goes as ADC, Pathankot, the order stated.

V S Tidke has been posted as assistant commissioner (taxation), Patiala while Harpreet Singh has been given the posting of sub divisional magistrate (SDM), Amritsar.

Manisha Rana has been posted as SDM, Anandpur Sahib.

Among 24 PCS officers who have been shifted included Avneet Kaur, Isha Singal, Anupreet Kaur, Navreet Kaur Sekhon, Poonam Singh and Rajesh Kumar Sharma.

