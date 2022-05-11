Left Menu

U.S increasingly troubled by steps to eliminate Hong Kong civil society

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 19:41 IST
U.S increasingly troubled by steps to eliminate Hong Kong civil society
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is increasingly troubled by steps in Hong Kong to pressure and eliminate civil society, U.S. Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Wednesday.

Campbell made the comment during an online event held at the U.S. Institute of Peace following reports that police in Hong Kong arrested one of the most senior Catholic clerics in Asia and four others who helped run a now-disbanded humanitarian fund for protesters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
3
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022