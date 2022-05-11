U.S increasingly troubled by steps to eliminate Hong Kong civil society

The United States is increasingly troubled by steps in Hong Kong to pressure and eliminate civil society, U.S. Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Wednesday.

Campbell made the comment during an online event held at the U.S. Institute of Peace following reports that police in Hong Kong arrested one of the most senior Catholic clerics in Asia and four others who helped run a now-disbanded humanitarian fund for protesters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)