Lorry driver held for harassing girl aboard train

A 39-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl travelling with her parents aboard a Yeshwanthpur-bound train from Kannur on Wednesday, police said. According to the police, the 10-year-old girl, a member of a family of four, raised an alarm when the man allegedly harassed her and the man, later identified as a lorry driver belonging to Coimbatore, was detained by the railway police at Salem.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-05-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 19:44 IST
A 39-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl travelling with her parents aboard a Yeshwanthpur-bound train from Kannur on Wednesday, police said. According to the police, the 10-year-old girl, a member of a family of four, raised an alarm when the man allegedly harassed her and the man, later identified as a lorry driver belonging to Coimbatore, was detained by the railway police at Salem. The accused was sent to Erode where a case against him was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and taken into custody, the police added..

