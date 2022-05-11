Left Menu

Pakistan Taliban extends ceasefire till May 15

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-05-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 19:56 IST
Pakistan Taliban extends ceasefire till May 15
  Pakistan

The ceasefire deal reached between the Pakistan Army and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on the account of Eid-ul-Fitr has been extended for another five days.

The banned TTP in an order issued by its military commission on Tuesday announced that the ceasefire will remain in place till May 15 and new directives will be issued on May 16, the Express Tribune reported.

The Taliban and the military had reached a ceasefire on account of Eid for 10 days. The terms and conditions of this truce have not been released either by the TTP or the military.

The militant outfit on Tuesday warned its fighters against defying the order, directing them to avoid skirmishes with security forces till further orders.

The Pakistani Taliban has been behind many major attacks on Pakistani security forces and civilians, including the attack on an Army school in Peshawar in 2014 that killed over 150 people, mostly children.

