After SC puts sedition law on hold, Law Minister Rijiju says 'Lakshman Rekha' must be respected

Reacting to the Supreme Court's ruling to put the sedition law on hold, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said the Centre respects the court and its independence, adding that there is a "Lakshman Rekha" which needs to be respected by all organs of the state in letter and spirit.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 19:59 IST
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reacting to the Supreme Court's ruling to put the sedition law on hold, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said the Centre respects the court and its independence, adding that there is a "Lakshman Rekha" which needs to be respected by all organs of the state in letter and spirit. Speaking to the media, the Union Minister said, "We have made our positions very clear and also informed the court about the intention of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We respect the court and its independence. But there's a 'Lakshman Rekha' (line) that must be respected by all organs of the state in letter and spirit."

"We have to ensure that we respect the provisions of the Indian Constitution as well as existing laws," Rijiju said. Earlier in the day, in a historic development, the Supreme Court ordered that Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code which criminalises the offence of sedition be kept in abeyance till the government's exercise of reviewing the law is complete.

A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli also asked the Central government and States not to register any cases under Section 124A. It added that if such cases are registered in future, the parties are at liberty to approach the court and the court has to expeditiously dispose of the same, the bench added.

The apex court also said that those already booked under Section 124A IPC and are in jail can approach the concerned courts for bail. Allowing the Central government to re-examine and reconsider the provisions of Section 124A, the apex court said that it will be appropriate not to use the provision of law till further re-examination is over.

The bench now posted the hearing of a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the sedition law, in July. (ANI)

