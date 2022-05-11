Left Menu

Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal writes to top UN officials highlighting Kashmir issue

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-05-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 20:02 IST
Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal writes to top UN officials highlighting Kashmir issue
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's newly-appointed Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has written a letter to the top UN officials highlighting the Kashmir issue, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

The letter addressed to the President of the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary General was sent on May 10, it said.

The letter apprises them, in particular, of India’s alleged attempt to carry out demographic changes in Jammu and Kashmir, FO said.

The minister underscored that ''these illegal measures constitute flagrant violation of international law'', including the UN Charter and the relevant Security Council resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, it added.

He urged the UN Security Council to take immediate cognizance of the grave implications of the ''illegal delimitation'' and remind India that Kashmir was an internationally recognised dispute pending resolution, and it should refrain from bringing about any demographic changes.

His predecessor Shah Mahmood Qureshi also wrote multiple letters to the top UN officials during his tenure, highlighting the Kashmir issue.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have spiked since New Delhi abrogated the Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. India’s decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of the Article 370 was its internal matter. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

India has told Pakistan that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Islamabad in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
3
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022