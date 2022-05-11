Left Menu

Russian deputy foreign minister meets U.S. ambassador in Moscow

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 20:03 IST
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Washington's ambassador, John Sullivan, met in Moscow on Wednesday.

The U.S. Embassy said that "the United States remains committed to open channels of communication with the Russian government, both to advance U.S. interests and to reduce the risk of miscalculation between our countries". Russia's foreign ministry issued a short statement with no details of the conversation.

Relations between Moscow and Washington have sunk to their lowest level since the Cold War after Moscow sent its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

