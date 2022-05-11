Left Menu

Netherlands backs Morocco's Western Sahara autonomy plan- statement

The Netherlands views Morocco's plan for autonomy for Western Sahara as serious and credible, it said on Wednesday, moving closer to Rabat's stance on the disputed territory where the Algeria-backed Polisario Front seeks an independent state. Morocco has been gathering support for its autonomy plan from western countries, since the United States recognised Rabat's sovereignty over the territory in 2020.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 20:04 IST
Netherlands backs Morocco's Western Sahara autonomy plan- statement

The Netherlands views Morocco's plan for autonomy for Western Sahara as serious and credible, it said on Wednesday, moving closer to Rabat's stance on the disputed territory where the Algeria-backed Polisario Front seeks an independent state. In a joint statement with Morocco after a meeting of their foreign ministers in Rabat, the Netherlands also said it supported U.N. efforts to reach a "just, lasting and mutually acceptable solution".

The Netherlands joins a growing number of Western, Arab and African countries to voice support for Morocco's 2007 autonomy proposal as a way to end the decades-long conflict. Morocco, which regards Western Sahara as its own, has controlled the territory since the mid-1970s when colonial power Spain departed and says the most it can offer is autonomy under its sovereignty.

Its conflict with the Polisario was frozen in 1991 with a U.N.-backed ceasefire that included a plan for a referendum to resolve the territory's status. However, rules for the referendum were never agreed and the U.N. has stopped referring to it as an option, instead calling on parties to show compromise and work towards a "mutually acceptable solution".

The Polisario said in late 2020 that it was resuming its armed struggle though there has been no evidence of serious fighting. Morocco has been gathering support for its autonomy plan from western countries, since the United States recognised Rabat's sovereignty over the territory in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
3
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022