Woman drug peddler held with Rs 6.7 lakh in J-K’s Reasi

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-05-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 20:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A “notorious” woman peddler was arrested along with Rs 6.7 lakh and banned drugs in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Rekha Devi, a resident of Didi Phangal village, was nabbed during checking in the Agar Jeeto area of Katra, a police spokesman said.

He said banned drugs including 400 Tramadol capsules and 471 Alprazolam tablets besides Rs 6.70 lakh of drug money were seized from her possession.

Devi was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the spokesman said.

Terming her arrest as a “big success”, he said she is being questioned and some more arrests and recoveries are expected at her disclosure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

