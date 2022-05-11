Left Menu

Drug smuggler injured in police firing in Assam

PTI | Northlakhimpur | Updated: 11-05-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 20:09 IST
Drug smuggler injured in police firing in Assam
A suspected drug trafficker was injured in police firing when he allegedly tried to flee custody in Dhemaji district of Assam, an officer said.

According to the senior police officer, a raid was conducted at College Road in Jonai on Tuesday and the suspected smuggler apprehended.

''He, however, tried to snatch the service weapon of a police official. The police then fired at him, injuring him on one leg,'' the officer said.

He was rushed to a local health centre, which then referred him to Dhemaji Civil Hospital.

''We have recovered 70 gm drugs, one knife, Rs 12,000 in cash and some identity cards from his possession,'' the police officer said.

Altogether 47 people have been killed and at least 113 injured in police action while allegedly trying to flee custody or attacking personnel since the BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assumed office in May 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

