IMF Africa head sees scope for further support to most countries in the region

The International Monetary Fund's Africa director said on Wednesday he sees more scope to provide further support to most countries in the region.

"Is there scope for the IMF to provide further support to most countries in the region? Absolutely. And we are doing our utmost," the IMF's Director for Africa Abebe Aemro Selassie said during a briefing on social media.

