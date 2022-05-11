Left Menu

Maha: Man booked for raping minor with promise of marriage in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-05-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 20:15 IST
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man over a period of two years on the promise of marriage in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Wednesday. The Jaripatka police have registered a case against the 27-year-old man under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said.

According to the police, the accused allegedly sexually exploited the girl from May 2020 to May 2022 on the promise of marriage, and threatened her with dire consequences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

