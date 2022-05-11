India elected new Chair of Association of Asian Election Authorities
India has been unanimously elected as the new Chair of the Association of Asian Election Authorities AAEA for 2022-2024, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.It said India was elected at the recently held meeting of the executive board and general assembly at Manila, the Philippines on May 7.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 20:16 IST
- Country:
- India
India has been unanimously elected as the new Chair of the Association of Asian Election Authorities (AAEA) for 2022-2024, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.
It said India was elected at the recently held meeting of the executive board and general assembly at Manila, the Philippines on May 7. Commission on Elections, Manila was the current chair of AAEA. The new members in the executive board now include Russia, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Taiwan and the Philippines.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Russia warns 'serious' nuclear war risks should not be underestimated
Four die, nine wounded from Russia's shelling of Kharkiv - governor
WRAPUP 2-Russia warns 'serious' nuclear war risks should not be underestimated
Russia's Lavrov: Do not underestimate threat of nuclear war
EXCLUSIVE-Russia and India in talks to restart coking coal supplies -sources