Left Menu

National Technology Day: Amit Shah pays tribute to scientists to make India nuclear power

Shri Amit Shah said today, “Our progress in the field of science and technology under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been rapid and his policies have laid the ground through policies such as Digital India and the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign.”

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 20:57 IST
National Technology Day: Amit Shah pays tribute to scientists to make India nuclear power
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah has greeted scientists on National Technology Day. In his tweets Shri Amit Shah said, "On National Technology Day, I pay tribute to the visionary and brilliant scientists and their unrelenting efforts to make India a nuclear power. The Pokhran Test serves as a shining example of India's scientific ability and vision of the NDA govt under Late Atal Ji's leadership."

Shri Amit Shah said today, "Our progress in the field of science and technology under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been rapid and his policies have laid the ground through policies such as Digital India and the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign."

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that "India's strides in the field of technology and digitalisation is truly remarkable. During the COVID-19 pandemic, our technocrats showed that they can rise to any challenge, developing essential equipment such as PPE Kits, Masks and multiple COVID vaccines in a record time."

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
3
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022