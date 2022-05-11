Left Menu

UP DGP removed for 'disobedience, lack of interest in departmental work'

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday removed Director general of police (DGP) Mukul Goel citing negligence, disobedience and lack of interest in departmental work.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 11-05-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 20:59 IST
UP DGP removed for 'disobedience, lack of interest in departmental work'
Mukul Goel (Left) and Prashant Kumar (Right) present memento to CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday removed Director general of police (DGP) Mukul Goel citing negligence, disobedience and lack of interest in departmental work.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself has taken the decision in the wake of rising crimes in the state and Goel's negligence in government work.

1987 batch IPS officer DGP Mukul Goel has been transferred to the post of DG Civil Security. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
3
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022