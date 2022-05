Italy's Draghi sees little risk of gas disruption over Russian rouble demand

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday he was confident Moscow's demand that European buyers pay for Russian gas in roubles will not lead to a disruption of supplies.

The European Commission has warned that complying with Russia's scheme might breach EU sanctions, but Draghi said it was a "grey zone" with no official ruling on the matter.

"As a matter of fact, most of the gas importers have already opened their accounts in roubles with Gazprom," Draghi told reporters during a visit to the United States.

