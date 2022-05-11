Left Menu

Tunisia says talks with IMF positive, committed to paying debts

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 11-05-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 21:19 IST
Tunisian Finance Minister Sihen Boughiri said on Wednesday that initial talks with the International Monetary Fund were positive and that Tunis was committed to paying all its foreign debts.

Tunisia, in the throes of a severe financial crisis, is seeking to reach a new loan deal with the IMF in exchange for what would be unpopular reforms that include lifting subsidies and freezing wages.

Boughiri also said that Tunisia would repay 3.5 billion dinars ($1.14 billion) in foreign debt this month. ($1 = 3.0812 Tunisian dinars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

