12 juveniles escape from remand home in Bihar's Purnea

Twelve juveniles, involved in several criminal cases, escaped from a state-run home in Bihar's Purnea district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened around 4 am at the remand home in the Khazanchi Hatt area of the district, they said.

The inmates locked security guard Rajesh Kumar Yadav in a room and fled after scaling the wall for the facility, Superintendent of Police Daya Shankar said.

Nine of the absconding inmates were held from the neighbouring Katihar district, while three are still on the run, he said.

A hunt is on to nab the rest, he added.

The home had 73 inmates. A case has been registered in connection with the incident, police said.

