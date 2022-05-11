Left Menu

12 juveniles escape from remand home in Bihar's Purnea

PTI | Purnea | Updated: 11-05-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 21:31 IST
12 juveniles escape from remand home in Bihar's Purnea
  • Country:
  • India

Twelve juveniles, involved in several criminal cases, escaped from a state-run home in Bihar's Purnea district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened around 4 am at the remand home in the Khazanchi Hatt area of the district, they said.

The inmates locked security guard Rajesh Kumar Yadav in a room and fled after scaling the wall for the facility, Superintendent of Police Daya Shankar said.

Nine of the absconding inmates were held from the neighbouring Katihar district, while three are still on the run, he said.

A hunt is on to nab the rest, he added.

The home had 73 inmates. A case has been registered in connection with the incident, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
3
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022