Left Menu

Gen Naravane pays obeisance at Golden Temple

Former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, who has spent the majority of his more than 42 years of service with the Sikh troops of his battalion, on Wednesday paid obeisance to the Guru Granth Sahib at the Golden Temple in his first visit post-retirement visit.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 11-05-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 21:34 IST
Gen Naravane pays obeisance at Golden Temple
Former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane with his wife Veena Naravane at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, who has spent the majority of his more than 42 years of service with the Sikh troops of his battalion, on Wednesday paid obeisance to the Guru Granth Sahib at the Golden Temple in his first visit post-retirement visit. Gen Naravane retired on April 30 and has shifted to his newly-allotted accommodation in Delhi Cantonment since that day.

"A Sikh Light Infantry officer having served for over 42 years in a Sikh Light Infantry battalion, former Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane in his first visit outside Delhi post-retirement visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar today to pay obeisance," Army officials said. The former Army Chief had started his tenure in office in January 2020 by greeting everyone saying 'Sat Sri Akal'.

He was commissioned in the Sikh Light Infantry regiment of the infantry which mostly has Sikh troops from Punjab. During the visit, he was accompanied by his wife Veena Naravane. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
3
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022