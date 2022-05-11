Gen Naravane pays obeisance at Golden Temple

Former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, who has spent the majority of his more than 42 years of service with the Sikh troops of his battalion, on Wednesday paid obeisance to the Guru Granth Sahib at the Golden Temple in his first visit post-retirement visit. Gen Naravane retired on April 30 and has shifted to his newly-allotted accommodation in Delhi Cantonment since that day.

"A Sikh Light Infantry officer having served for over 42 years in a Sikh Light Infantry battalion, former Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane in his first visit outside Delhi post-retirement visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar today to pay obeisance," Army officials said. The former Army Chief had started his tenure in office in January 2020 by greeting everyone saying 'Sat Sri Akal'.

He was commissioned in the Sikh Light Infantry regiment of the infantry which mostly has Sikh troops from Punjab. During the visit, he was accompanied by his wife Veena Naravane. (ANI)

