FIR against man for forging President of India's letterhead

The details are being inquired into, the FIR filed on May 2 said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 21:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police Special Cell has registered a case against a man for allegedly forging the President’s letter head to promote a university in the national capital.

“It is submitted that during social media monitoring, it was found that a person namely Amardeep Singh has used letter head of Hon'ble President of India under his own signatures to inform people that Vikramshilla University is going to be inaugurated shortly,” the FIR said. There were two mobile numbers, a website-www. vikramshilauniversity.com, and an address mentioned on the letter. The details are being inquired into, the FIR filed on May 2 said.

Police said a notice has been sent to the man advertising the university on the basis of the details on the website. ''From the contents of complaint and enquiry conducted so far, offence under sections 465, 468 and 471 (all pertaining to forgery and cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been made out,'' the FIR said.

