Pune: 11-year-old boy found confined to house with 20 dogs; case registered against parents

A case has been registered against the parents of an 11-year-old boy here for allegedly keeping him confined to house with more than 20 dogs, police said on Wednesday.

The boy was rescued from the house with the help of an NGO and a case was registered against his parents under the Juvenile Justice (Care And Protection Of Children) Act, 2000, said a police official. No arrest has been made in the case.

The district coordinator of Childline, an NGO, approached police after an anonymous person informed that an 11-year-old boy had been forced to live with 20 to 22 dogs inside a flat in Kondhwa area. ''When the complainant (Childline official) went to the house on May 5, she saw a boy sitting in a window of the flat with dogs. Foul stench came from the house. She spoke to his parents and found that he did not go to school. The complainant tried to counsel the family not to keep the boy with dogs and asked them to enrol him in school,'' said the police official.

When she visited the house again on May 9, she found that the parents had gone out and the boy was locked inside.

''The boy was rescued with the help of the Child Welfare Committee on the same day and a complaint was registered with the police,'' said the officer.

The boy's mannerisms ''resembled canines,'' said the official.

He has been admitted to a shelter home for the children. Further probe is on, the police official said.

