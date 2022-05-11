Left Menu

Delhi Jal Board to automate 116 sewage pumping stations using Internet of Things

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 22:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@DelhiJalBoard)
The Delhi Jal Board will automate 116 sewage pumping stations in the city using Internet of Things (IoT) devices to prevent sewage overflow and allow timely discharge into sewage treatment plants.

The Internet of Things is a network of devices that feeds data into a platform to enable communication and automated control.

The IoT devices will alert the Delhi Jal Board employees whenever sewer water breaches the threshold level in the tanks at these pumping stations.

Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain said his government was committed to overhauling water supply and sewer services in the national capital just like it ''transformed'' the health and education sectors.

