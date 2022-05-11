U’hand CM Dhami owns property worth Rs 2 crore, including rifle
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami owns property worth Rs 2 crore, including a rifle.
Dhami declared it in an affidavit filed along with his nomination papers recently for the May 31 bypoll to the Champawat assembly seat.
The fact that Dhami owns a rifle does not go with his amiable and soft demeanour and has become a hot topic of discussion in political circles here.
However, it is in keeping with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remark at a campaign meeting in Pithoragarh when reacting to Dhami being addressed on social media as ''Pushpa'' after a popular south Indian movie, he had said ''Dhami is not just a flower but fire too''.
However, Dhami stated in the affidavit that he has never used his rifle worth Rs 1.5 lakh.
He also clarified that he is under a debt of over Rs 47 lakh and there is no case pending against him.
Dhami said he owns property worth Rs 2 crore while his wife Geeta owns property worth Rs 47 lakh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pushpa
- Dhami
- Indian
- Geeta
- Champawat
- Pushkar Singh Dhami
- Defence
- Rajnath Singh
- Pithoragarh
ALSO READ
Assembly bypolls in Champawat in Uttarakhand, 2 other seats on May 31
BJP formally announces Dhami's candidature for Champawat bypoll
Champawat Forest Fire: NGT directs Uttarakhand Govt to take action for rehabilitation, restoration
Assembly bypolls in Champawat in Uttarakhand, 2 other seats on May 31
IRS Officer Sangeeta Singh given additional charge of CBDT Chairman