U’hand CM Dhami owns property worth Rs 2 crore, including rifle

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami owns property worth Rs 2 crore, including a rifle.

Dhami declared it in an affidavit filed along with his nomination papers recently for the May 31 bypoll to the Champawat assembly seat.

The fact that Dhami owns a rifle does not go with his amiable and soft demeanour and has become a hot topic of discussion in political circles here.

However, it is in keeping with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remark at a campaign meeting in Pithoragarh when reacting to Dhami being addressed on social media as ''Pushpa'' after a popular south Indian movie, he had said ''Dhami is not just a flower but fire too''.

However, Dhami stated in the affidavit that he has never used his rifle worth Rs 1.5 lakh.

He also clarified that he is under a debt of over Rs 47 lakh and there is no case pending against him.

Dhami said he owns property worth Rs 2 crore while his wife Geeta owns property worth Rs 47 lakh.

