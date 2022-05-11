Delhi releasing polluted water into Agra-Gurugram canal: Haryana minister

Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma on Wednesday accused Delhi of releasing polluted water into the Agra-Gurugram canal and said that a meeting of chief secretaries of the two states will be held soon to address the issue. Sharma also asked the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) to take strict action against those who release polluted water in the Agra-Gurugram canal. He emphasized that the people of Faridabad, Palwal, Gurugram and Mewat are facing difficulty due to the problem of polluted water in this canal, an official statement said. The transport minister said that everyone should shoulder the responsibility in this regard so as to curtail water pollution in the canal. Sharma alleged that polluted water is also being released by Delhi in Agra-Gurugram canal, the statement said. ''The canal is getting polluted due to this too,'' he said, adding a meeting of the chief secretaries of Delhi and Haryana will be held soon in this regard. ''If this does not resolve the problem, then a meeting will be held at the chief minister's level to address the issue,'' said Sharma while presiding over a meeting of the committee constituted to tackle the problem of polluted water in Agra-Gurugram canal held here. The HSPCB should identify the places from where the polluted water is being released into this canal and strict action should be taken against those responsible for it, he said. The transport minister also instructed the irrigation department that the information of places where polluted water is released should be immediately provided to the state pollution control board so that a case can be registered against the persons concerned. Sharma said that some industries adjoining the Agra-Gurugram canal are also releasing polluted water. Such industries should be issued a notice by the pollution control board immediately, he directed. ''In some districts, the municipal corporation is also releasing polluted water into the Agra-Gurugram canal. The pollution control board should also send notices to such corporations and they should also ensure that water is released into this canal only after it has been treated. ''Along with this, there are complaints of some people releasing polluted water in the Gonchi Canal late at night. This canal should be monitored by using drones and those who do so strict action should be taken against them,'' the statement quoted the minister as saying.

